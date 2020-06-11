GEWISS Sees Time-to-Market Reduced by 25% With TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology

Italian Manufacturer Leverages Technology to Improve Translation and Review Processes to Reach Customers in Any Language

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by GEWISS to be its exclusive provider of translation services and website localization solutions. The partnership covers more than 20 languages and a wide range of collateral, documentation, and digital assets, including company websites.

Italy-based GEWISS provides solutions and products for home automation, energy, and lighting for the residential, tertiary, and industrial sectors. As a global organization focused on innovation and future growth opportunities, GEWISS sought a partner who could support their multiple brands and divisions across dozens of countries, ensuring brand guidelines and linguistic accuracy in all markets. Furthermore, GEWISS preferred to deploy a solution that would integrate with their Adobe Experience Manager platform.

Before appointing TransPerfect, GEWISS had a lengthy review process that relied on email comments and paper sticky notes to provide feedback. This system resulted in missed edits, version control challenges, and delayed timelines.

By deploying GlobalLink and integrating directly with Adobe Experience Manager, GEWISS has been able to streamline internal processes, centralize in-country review, reduce resource requirements, and introduce a new proactive approach to localization management within the organization. After implementing GlobalLink, GEWISS realized a 25% reduction in time-to-market for new releases.

GEWISS is currently using several modules of TransPerfect’s GlobalLink product suite, including Project Director, TM Server, Term Manager, TransStudio Review, and Adobe Experience Manager adaptor.

Stefano Bianchi, Corporate Marketing Director from GEWISS, commented, “Thanks to TransPerfect, we have not only sped up our time-to-market but also improved internal processes company-wide. We always look for partners who share our core value of innovation, and TransPerfect’s embodiment of that has helped to considerably strengthen GEWISS’s international prospects.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Our goal is to deliver value to our clients by automating key steps in the translation and review process. We are pleased that GEWISS has seen such a positive and immediate impact on their business with GlobalLink.”

