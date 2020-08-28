BusinessWire

Get an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro on Us at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS)


Who: T-Mobile (Now, number two in wireless).

What: TWO ‘they just DID that’ great offerings on the super popular iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, featuring an unparalleled camera experience, the powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip to handle the most demanding tasks, and industry-leading privacy features:

  • For those who switch to T-Mobile, get an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro on us, or up to $1,000 off an iPhone 11 Pro Max, via monthly bill credits with eligible in-store trade-in and qualifying plan.
  • For existing customers, pick up an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro and get another on us, or up to $1,000 off an iPhone Pro Max, via monthly bill credits when you add a voice line to a qualifying voice line, with qualifying credit.

Where: T-Mobile stores and https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phones/brand/apple.

When: For a limited time, starting today, Friday August 28, 2020.

Why: Because 2020 doesn’t have to TOTALLY suck.

Says Who: Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile: "We passed AT&T, and we aren’t looking in the rearview mirror. Our sights are firmly set on the #1 spot, and we’re gonna get there by giving people the freedom — finally — to get a great network AND a great price … no more choosing one or the other with T-Mobile. And now, with iPhone on Us, it’s an incredible time to be with the Un-carrier."

Limited time offers; subject to change. With 24 monthly bill credits, plus device tax. If you cancel wireless service, credits may stop and remaining balance on required finance agreement(s) may be due. For well-qualified customers. $10 SIM card and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.


