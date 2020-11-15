Garmin vivoactive Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early vivoactive 4, 4S, 3 & More Smartwatch Savings Published by Deal Stripe

The best early Black Friday Garmin vivoactive GPS smartwatch deals for 2020, featuring vivoactive 4S, 4 3, and 3 Music sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday experts have summarized the best early Garmin vivoactive (4, 4S, 3) deals for Black Friday 2020, together with discounts on 40mm and 45mm vivoactive 4 smartwatch series and vivoactive 3 and 3 Music models. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Garmin Vivoactive Deals:

Best Garmin Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

It was 2017 when Garmin vivoactive 3 was released. Two years later, Garmin vivoactive 4 and 4s were announced and sold to consumers. A lot of features were added to the latest model compared to the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch. It has more preloaded sports apps, has a body battery energy monitor, music storage, and respiration tracking. One can opt for the 4S model which is 0.1mm thinner, 10.5g lighter, and 5.1mm narrower than the Garmin vivoactive 4.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)