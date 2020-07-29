Garmin® reports strong second quarter 2020 revenue and income during the COVID-19 pandemic

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN – News) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

Highlights for second quarter 2020 include:

Total revenue of $870 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease, as strength in fitness and marine partially offset declines in outdoor, aviation, and automotive

Gross margin and operating margin were 59.3% and 21.7%, respectively

GAAP EPS was $0.96 and pro forma EPS (1) was $0.91

was $0.91 Recently announced the acquisition of Firstbeat Analytics, a leading provider of physiological analytics technology for health, fitness and athletic performance

Introduced solar charging technology into our Instinct® product line dramatically increasing its battery life, and added solar charging technology to additional fēnix® 6 models

Garmin Autoland achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification for general aviation aircraft in the Piper M600, marking the beginning of a new era in general aviation safety technology

Expanded our exclusive relationship with Regulator Marine, adding Fusion® Entertainment as standard equipment

Launched new series of oversized dēzl™ truck navigators

(in thousands, except per share data) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 27, June 29, YoY June 27, June 29, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales $ 869,867 $ 954,840 (9)% $ 1,725,975 $ 1,720,890 0% Fitness 294,642 251,653 17% 518,242 431,908 20% Marine 157,827 151,407 4% 320,832 285,376 12% Outdoor 206,200 210,404 (2)% 381,302 364,455 5% Aviation 126,140 183,965 (31)% 314,739 354,741 (11)% Auto 85,058 157,411 (46)% 190,860 284,410 (33)% Gross margin % 59.3% 60.3% 59.2% 59.7% Operating income % 21.7% 26.8% 21.2% 23.7% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.96 $ 1.17 (18)% $ 1.80 $ 1.91 (6)% Pro forma diluted EPS(1) $ 0.91 $ 1.16 (22)% $ 1.82 $ 1.89 (4)% (1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

“Garmin delivered strong second quarter financial results in a period filled with unprecedented challenges,” said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. “Business conditions rapidly improved from April lows driven by popular fitness, marine, and outdoor products. We believe these results affirm the resilient nature of our business and the strong utility of our products.”

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment grew 17% in the second quarter driven by strong demand for our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross margin and operating margin were 53% and 24%, respectively. We launched new Edge® cycling products that add performance insights, safety and tracking features to monitor health stats and provide training guidance to our cycling customers. We recently acquired Firstbeat Analytics, establishing Garmin as a global leader in physiological analytics. We continue to see opportunities for innovative and compelling new products within the fitness segment.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 4% in the second quarter across multiple categories led by chartplotters and Panoptix™ sonar technology. Gross margin and operating margin were 59% and 28%, respectively. Regulator Marine expanded its exclusive relationship with Garmin, selecting the Fusion Apollo series stereos as standard equipment on its offshore sportfishing center console boats. Also, we launched quatix® solar, our first marine smartwatch featuring solar charging technology. We remain focused on providing leading edge, high quality products and systems with the latest technology that our customers demand.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 2% in the second quarter as declines in handhelds were mostly offset by strong demand of adventure watches. Gross margin and operating margin were 65% and 33%, respectively. We recently expanded our solar charging technology to the Instinct, fēnix 6 and 6S and tactix® Delta adventure watches allowing customers to “Do What They Love Longer” through significantly increased battery life and new purpose-built functionality. Looking forward, our outdoor segment remains focused on providing compelling new products and new categories that enable and enrich the outdoor experiences of our customers.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment declined 31% in the second quarter, as the pandemic negatively impacted OEM and aftermarket product categories, and the ADS-B market rapidly matured. Gross margin and operating margin were 73% and 12%, respectively. During the quarter, we received FAA certification for the Garmin Autoland system in the Piper M600, marking the beginning of a new era for general aviation safety technology. We continue to invest in additional certifications and new products that will make general aviation safer and more accessible.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment declined 46% during the second quarter, as the pandemic significantly impacted driving activity and production of new vehicles. Gross margin was 47%, and we experienced an operating loss of $10 million in the quarter. During the quarter, we launched the oversized dēzl GPS truck navigators featuring large, easy-to-read HD touchscreens, industry-best load-to-dock guidance and popular truck routing for professional truck drivers. We also launched the RV 890 navigator specifically geared for the RV and camping lifestyle, with a large high-resolution touchscreen display and revamped voice assistant which simplifies overall interaction with the navigator. Looking forward, our auto segment is committed to enhancing the automotive experience through compelling aftermarket products for adventure, professional and daily drivers, and becoming a respected tier 1 supplier of innovative electronic solutions for a broad range of vehicles.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $327 million, a 2% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 11%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses. Advertising decreased 29%, driven by lower media spend in the quarter.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was 6.8%. Excluding the impact of a $14 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, our pro forma effective tax rate in the second quarter 2020 was 14.0% compared to 18.9% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the pro forma effective tax rate is primarily due to the intellectual property migration transaction.

In the second quarter of 2020, we generated approximately $142 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $109 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.7 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements: The information for Garmin Ltd.’s earnings call is as follows: When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 29, 2021 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as “anticipates”, “would,” “may,” “expects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company’s GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company’s expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2020, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2019 Form 10-K and the Q2 2020 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo and the Garmin delta, Edge, fēnix, Fusion, Instinct, quatix and tactix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. dezl, and Panoptix, are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 869,867 $ 954,840 $ 1,725,975 $ 1,720,890 Cost of goods sold 354,437 379,475 703,605 693,827 Gross profit 515,430 575,365 1,022,370 1,027,063 Advertising expense 29,285 41,523 56,165 69,139 Selling, general and administrative expense 132,016 128,738 269,202 255,519 Research and development expense 165,740 148,883 331,131 294,801 Total operating expense 327,041 319,144 656,498 619,459 Operating income 188,389 256,221 365,872 407,604 Other income (expense): Interest income 10,455 13,735 22,481 27,439 Foreign currency (losses) gains (4,493 ) 3,413 (19,916 ) 3,727 Other income 3,241 2,409 6,789 3,273 Total other income (expense) 9,203 19,557 9,354 34,439 Income before income taxes 197,592 275,778 375,226 442,043 Income tax provision 13,412 52,122 29,866 78,214 Net income $ 184,180 $ 223,656 $ 345,360 $ 363,829 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.18 $ 1.81 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.17 $ 1.80 $ 1.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191,024 189,855 190,914 189,728 Diluted 191,597 190,714 191,640 190,657

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) June 27, 2020 December 28,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,354,924 $ 1,027,567 Marketable securities 380,880 376,463 Accounts receivable, net 523,901 706,763 Inventories 813,243 752,908 Deferred costs 22,033 25,105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,458 169,044 Total current assets 3,258,439 3,057,850 Property and equipment, net 791,175 728,921 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,214 63,589 Restricted cash 283 71 Marketable securities 993,021 1,205,475 Deferred income taxes 254,202 268,518 Noncurrent deferred costs 18,748 23,493 Intangible assets, net 656,898 659,629 Other assets 171,062 159,253 Total assets $ 6,220,042 $ 6,166,799 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 193,216 $ 240,831 Salaries and benefits payable 123,404 128,426 Accrued warranty costs 39,293 39,758 Accrued sales program costs 66,696 112,578 Deferred revenue 87,727 94,562 Accrued royalty costs 10,833 15,401 Accrued advertising expense 23,302 35,142 Other accrued expenses 98,097 95,060 Income taxes payable 54,894 56,913 Dividend payable 466,465 217,262 Total current liabilities 1,163,927 1,035,933 Deferred income taxes 103,583 114,754 Noncurrent income taxes 92,120 105,771 Noncurrent deferred revenue 54,860 67,329 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 60,000 49,238 Other liabilities 4,691 278 Stockholders’ equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 191,223 shares outstanding at June 27, 2020 and 190,686 shares outstanding at December 28, 2019 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,851,695 1,835,622 Treasury stock (326,310 ) (345,040 ) Retained earnings 3,107,768 3,229,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income 89,729 55,874 Total stockholders’ equity 4,740,861 4,793,496 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,220,042 $ 6,166,799

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 26-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Operating Activities: Net income $ 345,360 $ 363,829 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 37,030 34,526 Amortization 20,502 16,208 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (1,807 ) 94 Unrealized foreign currency losses 16,678 (6,811 ) Deferred income taxes 272 7,077 Stock compensation expense 31,484 30,961 Realized gain on marketable securities (331 ) (60 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 178,120 6,189 Inventories (57,126 ) (68,217 ) Other current and non-current assets (10,427 ) (68,370 ) Accounts payable (51,463 ) 5,960 Other current and non-current liabilities (58,662 ) (33,001 ) Deferred revenue (19,301 ) (6,252 ) Deferred costs 7,817 3,876 Income taxes payable (13,035 ) (10,791 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 425,111 275,218 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (98,270 ) (60,495 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,916 271 Purchase of intangible assets (1,374 ) (853 ) Purchase of marketable securities (346,129 ) (192,168 ) Redemption of marketable securities 566,688 182,860 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,893 ) (276,014 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 114,938 (346,399 ) Financing activities: Dividends (217,450 ) (308,905 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 15,202 12,982 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (11,883 ) (12,954 ) Net cash used in financing activities (214,131 ) (308,877 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,651 (1,493 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 327,569 (381,551 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,027,638 1,201,805 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,355,207 $ 820,254

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Reportable Segments Fitness Marine Outdoor Aviation Auto Total 13-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 294,642 $ 157,827 $ 206,200 $ 126,140 $ 85,058 $ 869,867 Gross profit 156,817 93,470 133,189 92,036 39,918 515,430 Operating income 71,981 43,553 67,414 15,566 (10,125 ) 188,389 13-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019 Net sales $ 251,653 $ 151,407 $ 210,404 $ 183,965 $ 157,411 $ 954,840 Gross profit 135,136 91,683 135,508 138,177 74,861 575,365 Operating income 50,413 42,730 71,336 66,834 24,908 256,221 26-Weeks Ended June 27, 2020 Net sales $ 518,242 $ 320,832 $ 381,302 $ 314,739 $ 190,860 $ 1,725,975 Gross profit 269,142 187,680 245,447 230,844 89,257 1,022,370 Operating income 102,992 83,712 114,581 74,887 (10,300 ) 365,872 26-Weeks Ended June 29, 2019 Net sales $ 431,908 $ 285,376 $ 364,455 $ 354,741 $ 284,410 $ 1,720,890 Gross profit 225,970 169,739 232,996 266,160 132,198 1,027,063 Operating income 68,537 68,205 113,290 124,451 33,121 407,604

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 27, June 29, YoY June 27, June 29, YoY 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net sales $ 869,867 $ 954,840 (9)% $ 1,725,975 $ 1,720,890 0% Americas 423,091 470,840 (10)% 850,491 850,296 0% EMEA 335,201 338,595 (1)% 635,069 598,615 6% APAC 111,575 145,405 (23)% 240,415 271,979 (12)% EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company’s income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter 2020 and the first half of 2019, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (In thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 27, June 27, 2020 2020 $ ETR(1) $ ETR(1) U.S GAAP income tax provision $ 13,412 6.8 % $ 29,866 8.0 % Pro forma discrete tax item: Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(2) 14,308 14,308 Pro forma income tax provision $ 27,720 14.0 % $ 44,174 11.8 % (1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In second quarter 2020, the Company recognized a $14 million income tax benefit due to the release of uncertain tax position reserves associated with the 2014 intercompany restructuring, which was a pro forma adjustment in 2014. The second quarter 2020 impact of the reserve release is not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings and therefore affects period-to-period comparability.

The net release of other uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $4.1 million and $6.7 million in the 26 weeks ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively, have not been identified as pro forma adjustments as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company’s performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 184,180 $ 223,656 $ 345,360 $ 363,829 Foreign currency gains / losses(1) 4,493 (3,413 ) 19,916 (3,727 ) Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2) (630 ) 645 (2,345 ) 660 Uncertain Tax Reserve Release(3) (14,308 ) — (14,308 ) — Pro forma net income $ 173,735 $ 220,888 $ 348,623 $ 360,762 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.18 $ 1.81 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 1.17 $ 1.80 $ 1.91 Pro forma net income per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.16 $ 1.83 $ 1.90 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.16 $ 1.82 $ 1.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 191,024 189,855 190,914 189,728 Diluted 191,597 190,714 191,640 190,657 (1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the pro forma effective tax rate of 14.0% and 11.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 27, 2020, respectively, and an effective tax rate of 18.9% and 17.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 29, 2019, respectively. (3) The discrete tax item is discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.

Investor Relations Contact:

Teri Seck

913/397-8200

investor.relations@garmin.com

Media Relations Contact:

Carly Hysell

913/397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com