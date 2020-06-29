Fuze Streamlines Workflows with New Patent for Topical Group Communications

Patent empowers users with project-based conversations to enhance workstream productivity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it has been awarded a new patent for advanced topical group conversations and multimedia file sharing, enabling seamless workflows for project-based communications across platforms, including chat, calling, and video conferencing.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Fuze U.S. Patent No. 10454695. The invention includes the ability to share and receive requests to start a chat group and provide a specific topic for the conversation. Group chat conversations are traditionally limited by a lack of flexibility to escalate communication based on the selected modality. The patent enables more dynamic content sharing across devices in topical group chats for a seamless multi-party communication experience.

“The future of sustainable remote work relies on tools that promote advanced workflows for maintaining connectivity and supporting business continuity, while teams are physically distributed,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “With the ability to create project-based chat and meeting escalations with elevated content-sharing capabilities, this patent ensures collaboration is better organized and executed, driving innovation and productivity in workstreams no matter where employees are based.”

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

