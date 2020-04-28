Fusion Risk Management Wins Continuity & Resilience Innovation 2020 in Business Continuity Institute’s BCI, Americas Awards

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, today announced that it has been named winner of the Continuity & Resilience Innovation 2020 Award by The Business Continuity Institute, in this year’s BCI, Americas Awards.

The Continuity & Resilience Innovation 2020 Award recognizes a new commercial product or service or an in-house initiative which has been developed to help deliver a more effective continuity and resilience program. Fusion won the prestigious award for the Fusion Framework System, a revolutionary platform that simplifies organizational risk and resilience assessment, eliminating the need for separate modules across the many areas of risk, disaster recovery and business continuity management. Fusion Framework System allows users to easily expand into new areas of operations, and operate as a completely integrated program on a common information foundation, providing users the ability to be adaptable in a business landscape that demands agility.

“This recognition is a testament to our relentless prioritization of innovation and customer success, enabling business resiliency for our clients around the globe,” said Fusion CEO Mike Campbell. “The Fusion Framework System has continuously evolved in response to the changing risk landscape to deliver solutions that solve real challenges based on real client experiences, and we are honored to receive the Continuity and Resilience Innovation 2020 Award from BCI. Innovation has always been at the forefront of Fusion’s philosophy, and we are excited to continue working closely with our clients to advance our solutions with their needs in mind.”

The BCI, Americas Awards recognize the outstanding work and contribution of business continuity professionals and organizations operating in the Americas region.

The latest win marks a longstanding history of recognition with The Business Continuity Institute. Fusion was inducted into the BCI Hall of Fame in 2017, reserved for those who have made outstanding contributions to the industry and have won three BCI awards in the same category. Fusion was named Continuity & Resilience Provider (Service/Product), Americas 2013, 2016, 2017 and Continuity & Resilience Provider Global 2016. Previously, Fusion Vice President of Customer Engagement Tracey Forbes Rice was also inducted as an Honorary Member of the Business Continuity Institute (MBCI) at the BCI World Conference in 2018.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.

The Business Continuity Institute is a non-profit organization that sets guidelines, trains professionals, and gathers research for the business continuity industry.

