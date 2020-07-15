Francisco Partners Completes the Sale of Metaswitch to Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Francisco Partners, a leading technology-focused global private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Metaswitch Networks Limited (“Metaswitch”) to Microsoft (NYSE: MSFT). Francisco Partners acquired a controlling interest in Metaswitch in 2008 in partnership with Sequoia Capital and the Company’s founding team and employees.

Founded in 1981, Metaswitch is a leading developer of ultra-high-performance communications software products and solutions that power voice, data and unified communications services. Over the years, Metaswitch has become a trusted partner for more than 750 network operators worldwide.

"We are proud to have been part of the company’s journey and are thrilled for the team at Metaswitch,” said Deep Shah, Co-President at Francisco Partners. “Microsoft will be a very strategic home for this talented group, enabling them to continue to deliver innovative solutions that drive the evolution of modern communications networks.”

“Francisco Partners has been a great partner for us,” commented Martin Lund, CEO of Metaswitch. “Their team has consistently offered resources and support to help us grow, innovate and maximize value. We are excited to join the Microsoft team and together serve the needs of our customers with technology, business and network innovations.”

Centerview Partners, Jefferies, Kirkland & Ellis, Alvarez & Marsal and PwC acted as advisors to Metaswitch and its shareholders.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised more than $24 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 275 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential.

For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit: www.franciscopartners.com.

Francisco Partners

John Moore

press@franciscopartners.com

215-657-4971