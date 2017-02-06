Fox to Stream Super Bowl for Free

You can watch today’s Super Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots for free on your tablets, XBox One or Apple TV or on the FoxSports website.

FOX Sports will offer a live, non-authenticated stream of Super Bowl LI on FOX Sports GO, the streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ live events and studio programming. Fans around the country will be able to stream the biggest television event of the year at FOXSportsGo.com, using iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and XBOX One. For the Super Bowl broadcast, users will not need to enter their pay TV credentials for viewing.

Access is not available on smartphones because Verizon has an exclusive deal with the NFL for viewing mobile games.

The live stream of the Super Bowl on FOX will also feature local advertisement integration on a nationwide basis from more than 170 FOX affiliates around the country. Participating affiliates will have access to same ad inventory for both the linear and digital broadcasts of tonight’s game.

FOX Sports President, COO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said: “As part of the buildup to this year’s Super Bowl, we’re committed to creating the best possible experience for fans by dramatically expanding the ways and places in which they can watch the game. Our pioneering collaboration with our affiliates to allow streaming local ad insertions will make commercials even more relevant for viewers and help make this year’s game even more of a personal experience for every fan.”

Brian Jones, EVP & COO of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, and Chairman of the FOX Affiliates Board of Governors added: “We’re excited that this year’s Super Bowl will showcase the unique relationship of FOX and its local affiliates which allows us to collaborate on innovations such as this. An incredible 170 affiliates from all around the U.S., including 22 stations that Nexstar owns or provides services to, opted to participate in this first-of-its-kind digital ad insertion for the Super Bowl, allowing us to promote our local affiliate brands and reach viewers on a national scale. We look forward to more groundbreaking collaborations with FOX in the future.”

Earlier this year, as part of its leadership in TV Everywhere, FOX became the first network to launch live streaming of its primetime entertainment programming on a national basis with the relaunch of FOX NOW Live in all 210 national markets. FOX NOW Live also features digital ad insertion by local affiliates nationwide.