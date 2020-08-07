Fortune Ranks Ultimate Software #3 on Best Workplaces for Millennials List for 2020

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCM--Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Fortune and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #3 on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list for 2020. This marks Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to rank in the top 3 on the list, which recognizes 100 companies with high-trust cultures offering millennials (born in 1981 or later) fulfilling and meaningful work, abundant opportunities for career development, extraordinary benefits, and positive employee experiences at all levels of the organization.

Focused on fostering a company culture that puts people first and inspires them to reach their full potential, Ultimate provides a range of benefits designed to serve employees of every age, and at every stage of their careers. Among these are 100%-company-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision) for employees and their families, including coverage for IVF treatments and gender reassignment surgery; paid leave for mothers (10 weeks), fathers (4 weeks), and parents adopting children (10 weeks), as well as $10,000 (per child, up to 2 children) in financial assistance to help cover the legal costs of adoption; a 45% dollar-for-dollar company match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits; unlimited PTO, so employees can take time away from work to relax and recharge; and 3 paid service days every year to spend time volunteering and supporting non-profits they’re passionate about.

Ultimate has continued to care for its people during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering comprehensive resources and programs to support employees working remotely, as well as face masks and enhanced onsite safety measures for those on the frontlines in the office. This includes webinars and virtual wellness classes, an expanded employee-assistance program, virtual town hall events with executives; and virtual meetups, lunches, and team social events that serve to keep employees connected. To assist working parents, the company has provided a free virtual summer camp; unlimited access to more than 3,000 online tutors; and a curated Kids’ Corner website open to the public, with a variety of educational resources and entertainment to help parents balance remote work and home-schooling. Ultimate has also partnered with the South Florida Institute on Aging (SoFIA) to offer two virtual-volunteering opportunities during COVID-19: the TechConnect program, where younger people teach older adults how to use technology, and an InterGen Pilot Program, in which millennial employees chat regularly with isolated seniors.

“What a great honor for our millennial employees, but also for our entire organization,” said David Almeda, chief people officer at Ultimate. “Over the past several months, like millions of people around the world, we’ve had to navigate a wave of uncertainty. But it’s during these times when we realize how strong we are and how resilient our culture can be. We’ve learned to remain steadfast, adapt to changing norms, and never lose sight of what really matters—caring for people. We’re proud to be recognized as a leading company for millennials and we congratulate our fellow honorees for setting an incredible standard for all.”

Great Place to Work applied a data-driven methodology to determine rankings on the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020 list. This includes collecting anonymous Trust Index survey responses from working professionals across the United States. The survey evaluated more than 60 elements of employees’ experiences on the job—such as how much they trust company leaders, whether all people are treated with respect, the perceived fairness of workplace decisions, and levels of camaraderie among teams. The results also take into consideration the impacts of companywide practices, programs, and policies on all employees, no matter who they are, where they work, or what they do for the organization.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Ultimate’s award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 6,000 professionals. Ultimate merged with Kronos Incorporated on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.ultimatesoftware.com. Ultimate Software: People First.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management (HCM) cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations—including half of the Fortune 1000—and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Kronos merged with Ultimate Software on April 1, 2020, to create one of the most innovative HCM and workforce management companies in the world. To learn more, visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

