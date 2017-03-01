Fortscale Raises $7 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Fortscale Security Ltd., a developer of machine learning-based User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) for security, has secured $7 million dollars in its latest round of funding led by Evolution Equity Partners and Valor Capital Group. The round also included investments from previous investors including Intel Capital, Blumberg Capital, Swarth, CME ventures and UST Global. This latest investment round brings Fortscale’s funding total to $23 million and coincides with the release of the company’s newest offering: Presidio, the industry’s first embedded UEBA engine.

The funding will be used in multiple capacities as Fortscale enters its next phase of growth. The company plans to focus on new global business expansion, specifically targeting the European and Latin American markets, while also expanding its research and development operations and team located in Israel. Additionally, the funding will contribute to the ongoing development of Fortscale’s evolving product line.

“2017 is shaping up to be a momentous year for Fortscale with the release of Presidio and the continued expansion of our global business operations,” said Idan Tendler, co-founder and CEO, Fortscale. “We are proud and grateful to have the support of the investment community who understand the importance of our ongoing mission to stop insider threats faster and more effectively than ever before.”

Fortscale’s award-winning UEBA platform, deployed in Fortune 1000 companies, leverages advanced User & Entity Behavior Analytics to dramatically uncover insider threats and reduce data breaches. Pioneering pre-emptive, big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Fortscale is able to automatically discover compromised credentials of employees, rogue users and identify real-time risk levels to support adaptive responses that optimize the value of the existing security infrastructure. Fortscale’s latest offering, Presidio, extends the platform to be natively embedded into existing security solutions such as SIEM, EDR, EPP, DLP, CASB, and IAM, offering a new level of accessibility for organizations looking to implement a UEBA solution without the need to deploy a stand-alone product.

“Fortscale is a globally recognized innovator in UEBA that is leading the ongoing fight against insider threats,” said Richard Seewald, founder and general partner, Evolution Equity Partners. “We look forward to working with Fortscale on their international expansion and helping them establish partnerships that will fuel their continuing growth.”