Fortanix Expands Operations in Asia Pacific Region to Continue Meeting Growing Global Demand for Data Security Solutions

New In-Region Staff and Growing Asia Pacific Channel Partner Program Enable Customers such as Human Managed to Improve On-Premises and Cloud Data Security while Lowering Costs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortanix® Inc., a Runtime Encryption® company, today announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia Pacific region to continue meeting the growing global demand for its data security solutions. The company has invested heavily in Asia Pacific, and today unveils a new in-region staff and a growing ecosystem of channel and distribution partners enabling Asia Pacific organizations to improve on-premises and cloud data security, all while lowering costs and reducing complexity of legacy systems.

Fortanix has opened a new office in Singapore to support its growing Asia Pacific customer base and attract local channel partners and distributors to its growing partner programs. The company recently named Gerry Sillars as Vice President Asia Pacific, who most recently ran Asia Pacific for Skybox Security. Already seeing significant interest and growth in the region, Fortanix now has customers in all focus geographies in the region.

“We were looking for a way to protect our expanding digital assets across multiple cloud environments and PaaS offerings,” said Saleem Javed, Founder & CTO at Human Managed, which is running Fortanix on the new Microsoft Azure Confidential Computing Platform. “We selected Fortanix because of its simplified User Experience (UX) and ability to provide an integrated data security platform covering key management, hardware security modules, tokenization, and secrets management from an intuitive User Interface (UI). With the new Singapore presence, Fortanix is providing exceptional technical and sales support.”

Today, companies choose to keep sensitive data on-premises, missing out on advantages of scalable cloud processing. In some cases, data security is siloed between separate on-premises and public cloud systems. Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service™ (KMS) provides a cloud-native data security platform with cryptographic services, shared secrets and tokenization across cloud and on-premises environments from a single centralized point of management and audit.

“Fortanix recognizes the significant opportunity that the Asia Pacific region represents and we have made a significant early investment to support that opportunity and our global customers, creating a major initial footprint in the region,” said David Greene, CRO of Fortanix. “We have recruited an experienced team led by Gerry Sillars with a strong track record of successfully taking new cybersecurity technologies to the region to help us meet our aggressive revenue and growth goals.”

Fortanix has established a two-tier channel model to help it meet its aggressive revenue goals for Asia Pacific. The company has already signed distribution contracts with NextGen Distribution Australia; NextGen Distribution New Zealand; ACA Pacific covering Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore; Vietsoft covering Vietnam; i-Value covering India; and SAARC and Info-Works covering Korea. Distribution agreements in Japan and the Philippines will be set soon. Fortanix also recently established a certification program for Value Added Resellers/Systems Integrators, with Solista of Australia being the first partner to have completed the program.

“ACA Pacific is very excited about being recently appointed as the regional distributor for Fortanix,” said Craig Gledhill, CEO at ACA Pacific. “We believe the solutions and technology Fortanix provides will transform the data security segment. This transformation will allow customers to deploy and manage encryption technology more cost effectively with no compromise on security capabilities. For ACA Pacific’s partner community, Fortanix will provide them with the opportunity to give their customers a solution to a technology area that has seen little innovation in many years.”

“The requirement for data encryption runs deep within the region across all verticals; more so now than ever as perimeter dissolution has been realized through rapid adoption of work from home models,” said James Walters, business manager at NEXTGEN Distribution. “The Fortanix solution denies any opportunity for data to be exposed – addressing the ‘encryption gap’ which has, until now, been a key threat vector. The Fortanix web-scale architecture delivers high scalability and availability, allowing the solution to be adopted across all networks regardless of complexity. Fortanix has been key to strengthening NEXTGEN’s security portfolio. It was purposefully targeted with NEXTGEN’s advanced enterprise security distribution strategy as a key vendor, enabling us to provide a cohesive security fabric, underpinned by a ZTX framework, thus empowering our partner community to transform security across organizations within the region.”

About the Fortanix Asia Pacific Channel Partner Program

Fortanix is recruiting partners across all Asia Pacific regions and provides an opportunity for partners to offer new innovative data security solutions to their customer base, while creating new revenue streams. For more information, or to become a Fortanix Asia Pacific channel partner, see https://www.fortanix.com/partners/.

About Fortanix

Fortanix unlocks the power of organizations’ most valuable data by securing it throughout its lifecycle, on premises and in the cloud. Fortanix provides unique deterministic security by encrypting applications and data everywhere – at rest, in motion, and in use with its Runtime Encryption® technology built upon Intel® SGX. Fortanix secures F100 customers worldwide and powers IBM Data Shield and Equinix SmartKey™ HSM-as-a-service. Fortanix is venture backed and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, see https://fortanix.com/.

