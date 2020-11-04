BusinessWire

Ford to Discuss Connected Vehicles at Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, is scheduled to speak at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference on Nov. 10.


Taylor will discuss how connected-vehicle technology will drive growth, elevate customer experiences, improve vehicle quality and lower warranty costs.

Taylor’s presentation will begin at 8 a.m. ET and include a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available here and at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

