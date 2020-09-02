Fond Named Hot Vendor in 2020 Employee Engagement Report by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EmployeeEngagement--Fond, the leading enterprise provider of rewards and recognition solutions, today announced it has been included in the 2020 Hot Vendors in Employee Engagement report by Aragon Research. The report acknowledges the top three providers delivering on the various needs of employee engagement who are making a difference in the market.

In the report, Aragon Research evaluates six key elements of employee engagement including surveys, recognition, communications, learning, wellness, and analytics to select the top three vendors. Fond was highlighted based on its ability to maximize value across these elements, particularly for enterprise-sized businesses.

“With the proliferation of remote work and distributed workforces, the topic of employee engagement has never been more important,” says Fond CEO and Co-Founder, Taro Fukuyama. “Fond continues to remain committed to strengthening employee engagement through rewards and recognition across our global client portfolio.”

Fond is a global SaaS platform used by enterprises including Salesforce, Delta Dental, and WW International, that seamlessly consolidates employee rewards and recognition processes in one easy-to-use solution. With Fond, employees and managers can recognize each other, redeem rewards, access exclusive corporate discounts, and measure success so HR departments spend less time managing programs and more time driving results.

Fond is headquartered in San Francisco, California and Portland, Oregon. Learn more at www.fond.co.

