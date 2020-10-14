Folloze Closes the Execution Gap Between Marketing-Led ABM Programs and Sales-Delivered Pipeline and Bookings

Launch of Account Insights, Targeting and Sales Orchestration Capabilities Optimizes Revenue Outcomes for Sales Teams

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Folloze announced today powerful new capabilities to its leading B2B Personalized Marketing Platform. In a customer-centric and uncertain COVID-19 marketplace, B2B vendors are doubling down on account-based strategies that deliver personalized experiences and deep account engagement. To successfully convert engagement into pipeline and influence revenue, Folloze is launching new capabilities with real-time insights to align sellers with the right set of accounts, and then orchestrate a closed-loop process with dynamic content and value-centric experiences.

Today, the combined impact from COVID-19 and the need for customer-centricity has accelerated the adoption of account-based marketing strategies. To succeed, sellers must add value to every sales interaction through personalized experiences and deep account engagement. Unfortunately, most ABM tools and practices focus on the beginning of the marketing process through ads and account segmentation but fail to close the loop with highly targeted experiences that B2B buyers crave.

“For every B2B marketing team, the events of 2020 have accelerated digital transformation and exposed significant execution gaps across their ABM and other revenue-generating programs,” said David Brutman, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Folloze. “To successfully drive revenue in 2021, marketing teams have zero margin for error. Today’s announcement bolsters ABM from a marketing-focused motion into a core revenue strategy that connects marketing-led engagement programs to sellers and translates account engagement into real pipeline and revenue.”

The Folloze Personalized Marketing Platform transforms account-based marketing programs with tailored and micro-targeted experiences that deliver deep account engagement and revenue growth. Any marketing team member can quickly and easily launch Folloze playbooks to bolster the impact of their digital advertising and demand generation, ABM, virtual events, SDR and ADR, renewals, cross-sell, upsell, and channel programs. Today, Folloze is announcing the following capabilities that complement its personalized marketing platform and enable marketers to orchestrate a closed-loop ABM program and drive pipeline revenue with sellers.

Account-Engagement Dashboard and Insights: Deep analytics aggregates all engagement activities by account and contact across all touchpoints. These new insights will help sellers and marketing teams understand account topics of interest and measure the impact and ROI of their account-based marketing programs.

Targeting Dashboard: Folloze provides salespeople with a top target account list and opportunity breakdown by product/solution/program based on predictive models. Additional information provides enablement and recommendations guide execution against target accounts with dynamic insights into changing customer needs.

Intelligent Sales Orchestration: ‘Closed-loop’ process that combines targeting, activation, personalization and insights. Orchestrated by marketing teams to deliver the micro-targeted campaigns across their target accounts, Folloze will close the loop with the right actions for sellers to close pipeline opportunities.

“The days of salespeople working in isolation from marketing are gone. Customer demands have become too complex for marketing’s role to finish at the point of handover to sales,” said Steve Robinson, CEO of Sales Engine. “What’s now required is a collaborative approach deep into the sales cycle, where marketing supports insight and creativity throughout each stage of the engagement process, helping sales to move an opportunity forward. At Sales Engine we work at this meeting point between sales and marketing, and these new capabilities from Folloze perfectly enable this collaboration between the two groups, allowing them to work together as one on major deals. Our partnership with Folloze has already seen some major new customer wins and we're excited to bring these new benefits to those organizations we know are hungry to solve this critical challenge.”

Additional Information and Resources

About Folloze

Folloze builds the leading B2B Personalized Marketing Platform. With Folloze, sales and marketing teams can quickly create rich, personalized, and value-added experiences that maximize the revenue impact from their demand generation, Account-Based Marketing, virtual events, channel, and sales enablement programs. Top B2B brands including Autodesk, RingCentral, Cisco, and ServiceNow trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

Randy Brasche

randy@folloze.com

650 257 6966