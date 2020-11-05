BusinessWire

FMS Guides Attendees to Storage Frontiers

New Horizons Include Spaceflight Computing, DNA Storage, Data-Centric Architectures, Coming Breakthroughs in Flash, and Eventual Replacements for Flash

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Flash Memory Summit (FMS), to be held on November 10-12, features a wide range of sessions focused on the frontiers of storage. Trailblazing topics include:


Numem Keynote, “MRAM Stars in an AI Coprocessor for NASA Spaceflight Computing”, Tuesday, Nov 10, 11:35 am to 12:05 pm

Western Digital Keynote, “Storage: A Critical Building Block for Data Centric Architectures”, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1:15 to 1:45 pm

Microsoft Keynote, “What You Need to Know about DNA Computing”, Thursday, Nov. 12, 12:15 to 12:45 pm

Panel on “What Will Replace Flash and When”, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4:45 to 5:15 pm (with widely recognized storage experts Tom Coughlin and Jim Handy)

Panel on “Next Great Breakthrough in Flash Memory”, Thursday, Nov. 12, 10:55 to 11:25 am

Other long-range sessions look at five-year horizons for hyperscale storage, 3D XPoint, and storage for AI/ML.

According to Chuck Sobey, Virtual FMS Conference Chair, “FMS offers many sessions that look beyond immediate problems and give attendees a view of issues they will encounter down the road. They also look at exciting new application areas such as spaceflight computing and data-centric architectures, as well as changes in current and emerging nonvolatile technologies and totally new approaches such as DNA storage. They will prepare attendees to plan beyond the usual 1 or 2 year horizons.”

FMS features the latest technology trends, the most amazing products, and the broadest coverage in this rapidly expanding market. In 2019, FMS drew over 6,000 registrants and over 120 exhibitors. The conference also features marketing and market research sessions, and sessions sponsored by NVM Express®, SNIA, and TechTarget. Popular continuing features include annual updates and a panel on Top Ten Things You Need to Know about Flash Memory Today.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers leading the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage, high-performance computing, and cloud systems.


Dan Chmielewski +1.949.231.2965
Suzanne Tuchler +1.408.307.6900
Flash Memory Summit
Press@FlashMemorySummit.com

