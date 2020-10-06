Fivetran Hosts Inaugural Modern Data Stack Conference on October 21-22, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the leading automated data integration provider, today announced the Modern Data Stack Conference, a live virtual event dedicated to data professionals, practitioners and innovators of the modern data stack. The two-day event will provide data analysts, data engineers and data experts with informative sessions about modernizing, simplifying and accelerating data-driven insights for any sized organization.

Free to attend, the inaugural event will feature technical advice, how-to sessions, and panel discussions with data experts. In addition to Fivetran, fellow modern data stack global leaders include gold sponsors: AWS, dbt, Google Cloud, Looker and Snowflake.

Keynote speakers include: Fivetran CEO George Fraser and COO Taylor Brown; Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Tristan Handy, CEO and founder of Fishtown Analytics (the company maintaining dbt); Michelle Ufford, CEO of Noteable.io; and Bob Muglia, Fivetran board member and former Snowflake CEO.

Learning-focused workshops and panels will feature expert data analytics professionals from Peloton, Autodesk, Data Culture, Dialpad, Drizly, Fastly and more.

" The Modern Data Stack Conference provides a first-of-its-kind forum to bring together a community of people that want more data-driven decisions in their organization, without the complexity and cost of previous technology solutions," said George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran. " The conference sessions are designed to be practical, but also thought-provoking. Industry experts will share real-world experiences about how they have been able to deliver better insights for their team and business. Our goal is for all attendees to walk away with a stronger understanding of the modern data stack's power and potential."

The conference will feature four core focus areas covered across two days of virtual events.

October 21, 2020 - The conference’s first day will focus on business and analytics, specifically exploring the meaningful ways data analytics impacts business and decision making. Discussions and panel talks will cover topics such as: building and enabling a data-driven culture, how automation boosts analyst productivity, best practices for building data teams, and ways data can impact all sides of your business.

October 22, 2020 - The second day of the conference will focus on data engineering and operations with a spotlight on analytics engineering, data modeling and improving data reliability. With technical workshops and how-tos, attendees will walk away with actionable improvements to immediately apply in their day-to-day jobs.

About Fivetran

Fivetran, the leader in automated data integration, delivers ready-to-use connectors that automatically adapt as schemas and APIs change, ensuring consistent, reliable access to data. Fivetran improves the accuracy of data-driven decisions by continuously synchronizing data from source applications to any destination, allowing analysts to work with the freshest possible data. To accelerate analytics, Fivetran enables in-warehouse transformations and delivers source-specific analytics templates. With more than 1,300 customers, Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.fivetran.com.

