Fitbit Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results for November 4, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, today announced that it expects to release results for its third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, after market close. Due to the pending merger with Google, Fitbit does not plan to host an earnings conference call.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products includes Fitbit Sense™ and the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches; Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire 2™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers; as well as Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of smart scales. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest databases of activity, exercise and sleep data and Fitbit’s leading health and fitness social network, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, uses your unique data to deliver actionable guidance and coaching in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.

Investor Contact:

Tom Hudson, (415) 604-4106

investor@fitbit.com

Media Contact:

Jen Ralls, (415) 941-0037

PR@fitbit.com