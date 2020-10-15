Fishbowl Solutions is Mindbreeze Integration Partner of the Year 2020

MINNEAPOLIS & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#artificialintelligence--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, today announced the winner of its award program in the category “Integration”. Fishbowl Solutions is a partner from the first hour and extremely successful when it comes to the integration of Mindbreeze InSpire appliances.

“Banner Engineering has a long-standing relationship with Fishbowl Solutions, who has continually worked with Banner to implement scalable, reliable and effective technology,” said Banner Engineering’s CIO, Kellie Christensen. “Banner has an extensive products and parts portfolio, so it is critical for us to leverage the best search technologies on our website to help our customers and partners find information quickly. Fishbowl provided the expertise we needed to effectively implement Mindbreeze InSpire and deliver our desired search experience.”

Mindbreeze InSpire combines leading-edge search technologies with the latest technological breakthroughs such as machine learning, natural language processing and AI to analyze massive amounts of information from connected data sources. With its global network of partners, it enables companies to illuminate the insights they need in today’s data-laden world, while maintaining the most stringent security standards.

More than 2,000 companies from a wide range of sectors including telecommunications, aviation, and the pharmaceutical industry use Mindbreeze InSpire when it comes to transforming data into knowledge and making it available to their employees efficiently.

“Search plays a critical role for effective content management in the enterprise, and Mindbreeze continues to deliver solutions that expedite the process of finding, using, and sharing high-value content across use cases,” said Tim Gruidl, President of Fishbowl Solutions. “Our customers expect Fishbowl to offer the best solutions to help solve their problems, and Mindbreeze InSpire is the best on-premises search solution we can offer. We look forward to our mutually beneficial partnership with Mindbreeze.”

“Businesses would be hard-pressed to find a more dedicated consulting team than the top-notch team at Fishbowl. Their high standards have redefined best-practice project management for Mindbreeze,” says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “No other company has been able to match the quality of the projects they've made a reality for our customers in North America.”

To learn more or to sign up to be a Mindbreeze partner, visit our partner web page: https://www.mindbreeze.com/our-partner.html

About Fishbowl Solutions

Fishbowl Solutions was founded in 1999. Their areas of expertise include enterprise content management, digital assistants (chatbots), enterprise search, and product lifecycle management. Fishbowl Solutions is a Mindbreeze partner whose offerings include resale, implementation services, support, and off-the-shelf software for Mindbreeze InSpire.

Fishbowl Solutions provides a competitive advantage in the market due to its own suite of add-on software. Fishbowl’s products extend Mindbreeze, Oracle, and PTC applications to enhance their functionality and help customers around the globe do more with the resources and systems they have.

About Mindbreeze

Based in Chicago, Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze’s global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

Media Contact

Ulrike Kogler

+1-312-300-6745

pr@mindbreeze.com