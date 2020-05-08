FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Virtual Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PT

Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference

Virtual Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Virtual Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. PT

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,000 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

