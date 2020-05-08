FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences.
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Virtual Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PT
Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
Virtual Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT
Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Virtual Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. PT
The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,000 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
