FINEOS Launches COVID-19 Paid Leave Calculator

Estimates the amount of paid leave for qualifying absences due to COVID-19 related leave reasons and as authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AbsenceManagement--FINEOS Corporation Ltd (ASX:FCL) has announced the launch of the FINEOS Paid Leave Calculator which allows consumers to estimate the amount of paid leave for qualifying absences due to COVID-19 related leave reasons and as authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). By responding to a few questions in the calculator, consumers can gain a sense of the amount of paid federal leave that might apply to a COVID-19 leave reason. It is a stateless application and maintains no personal customer information.

“FINEOS is keeping a keen eye on the changing Paid Leave situation across the U.S., where rapid legislation is being produced to cope with COVID-19 particularly around paid leave,” said Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS. “As leaders in the absence management and paid leave industry, it just makes sense for FINEOS to design and build the COVID-19 Calculator as a public service. Our FINEOS Absence and FINEOS IDAM (Integrated Disability and Absence Management) teams have been keeping pace with all the legislation updates and have written a number of relevant paid leave blogs to help keep everyone up to date. These blogs are another public service we offer to consumers and especially our customers to help them weather these uncertain waters with some guidance and clarity.”

Kelly announced the FINEOS COVID-19 Calculator at the March 31, 2020 inaugural FINEOS Virtual Exchange. The customer-exclusive event saw customers from around the globe attend and hear product updates and demonstrations. During the FINEOS Absence update, Rob Say, FINEOS Product Manager, provided a demonstration of the FINEOS COVID-19 Calculator which you can view here.

