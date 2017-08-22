Filld Gases Up With $9.65 Million

Filld aims to be the nation’s leading retail fuel provider and plans to use the new funds to further invest in scaling its current operations for expansion, and to continue deepening its current, and forging new, strategic partnerships. The company already works with Bentley Motors, Volvo, Daimler car2go and Enterprise Rent-A-Car among many others, and plans to announce several other large automotive partners by year’s end.

Customers simply request gas delivery via Filld’s mobile app, share a vehicle’s location, and schedule a convenient time to have the tank filled. One of the company’s professionally-trained and licensed drivers arrives in a certified, specially-modified small truck to fill up each car (the customer does not need to be present). To keep costs low, Filld offers competitive pricing that is based on the closest gas stations to the delivery location. A small delivery fee is also added.

“We understand that people already dislike the gas station experience. Making matters worse, gas stations are disappearing – rising real estate and operating costs, combined with their inability to easily scale, are making local brick and mortar retail fueling operations economically challenging,” says Michael Buhr, CEO of Filld. “We offer a simple, safe, convenient and cost-effective alternative that customers love. Our goal is to liberate all drivers from the stress and disruption of having to go to the gas station.”

Despite traditional gas stations being on the decline, there are more cars on the road now than ever before. Filld allows customers to schedule fill-ups 24 hours a day, seven days a week at both commercial and residential locations, and has an exceptional, consistently high Net Promoter Score (NPS), ranging from 76 to 85 amongst its current users. The company has seen 500% growth in the past year alone.

“We continue to be impressed by Filld’s momentum and achievements in the industry over a relatively short span of time. With individual consumers looking for affordable convenience, commercial fleets looking for cost effective solutions and automotive behemoths looking to add automatic refueling to their connected cars – there is exponential potential,” says Jason Schoettler, Managing Partner at Shea Ventures. “Filld’s focus on delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience is what sets them apart. We are thrilled to be supporting them as they scale their business to the next level.”