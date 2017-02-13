Fifty Shades Darker No. 1 Movie Worldwide

Fifty Shades Darker was the No. 1 movie at global box offices this weekend with $146.9 million in ticket sales according to research firm comScore.

The S&M sequel to the 2015 hit Fifty Shades of Grey returns with stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. It took advantage of the upcoming Valentine’s Day to draw couples and fans to the theaters.

While Fifty Shades Darker was tops globally, it was only No. 2 in the U.S. Lego Batman from Warner Bros. was No. 1 in the U.S. with $55.6 million and Fifty Shades earned $46.8 million.

ComScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Universal’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ felt the love from global audiences as it earned an impressive $146.9 million worldwide, with over $100 million generated in 57 international territories. That franchise film was followed by another piece of branded entertainment with fellow newcomer ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ from Warner Bros. constructing a solid $92.6 million 61 territory second place worldwide debut.”

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 12, are below.

1. Fifty Shades Darker – Universal – $146.9M

2. Lego Batman Movie, The – Warner Bros. – $92.6M

3. xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage – Paramount Pictures – $70.8M

4. John Wick: Chapter Two – Lionsgate – $40.6M

5. Split – Universal – $17.8M

6. La La Land – Lionsgate – $16.5M

7. Kung Fu Yoga – Multiple – $16.0M

8. Rings – Paramount Pictures – $15.4M

9. Cook Up a Storm – Multiple – $12.1M

10. Duckweed – Multiple – $11.9M

11. Jolly LLB 2 – Multiple – $11.2M

12. Hidden Figures – 20th Century Fox – $10.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, February 12, are below.

1. Lego Batman Movie, The – Warner Bros. – $55.6M

2. Fifty Shades Darker – Universal – $46.8M

3. John Wick: Chapter Two – Lionsgate – $30.0M

4. Split – Universal – $9.3M

5. Hidden Figures – 20th Century Fox – $8.0M

6. Dog’s Purpose, A – Universal – $7.4M

7. Rings – Paramount – $5.8M

8. La La Land – Lionsgate – $5.0M

9. Lion – The Weinstein Company – $4.1M

10. Space Between Us, The – STX Entertainment – $1.8M

11. Sing – Universal – $1.6M

12. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Disney – $1.5M