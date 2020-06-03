Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Receives Communicator Award

PSP website recognized for quality and achievement among transportation websites

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) earned a Communicator Award of Distinction in the Transportation Websites category for its redesigned home page, www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov. The Award of Distinction is presented for projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement.

The Communicator Awards is judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) and is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio. Receiving over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, it is one of the largest awards competitions of its kind in the world.

This Communicator of Distinction Award is the PSP’s second recognition from the AIVA.

PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the driver’s written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the driver hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for all PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance.

“On the PSP website visitors can learn about the program, enroll in PSP and quickly request driver records,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal General Manager. “Our team presents a simple, effective website that encourages usage. We are pleased that the Communicator Awards recognized PSP.”

PSP has proven safety benefits. According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8% and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17%. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents.

About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. The Communicator Awards honors work that transcends innovation and craft – work that made a lasting impact, providing an equal chance of winning to all entrants regardless of company or agency size and project budget. If your work moved people, we want to give it a chance to take home a Communicator. More information is available at www.communicatorawards.com.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal, LLC

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Laura Johnson

General Manager

(877) 642-9499

ljohnson@egov.com