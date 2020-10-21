Faraday Future Enhances Its Head-Up Display Features on FF 91 to New Levels of Innovation and Safety

Revolutionary head-up display technology designed for optimal vision and driving experience

Significant product innovations, including improved head-up display functionality and menu controls

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced additional details on its FF 91 ultra-luxury vehicle, including updates to its HUD (head-up display) functionality. In addition to the HUD, FF 91 features a central hub display up front, with a 15.4-inch display, a predictive home screen that tailors itself to destinations in your navigation and frequented apps and offers recommendations for music and media based on preferences.

At FF, we do not let convention get in the way of progress. The HUD has been around for quite some time. The most basic form of a HUD has a PGU (picture generator unit), a series of curved mirrors and optical filters that projects its image to the windshield. This reflected image off the windshield is what the driver sees. Almost all HUDs available in the market today use an LCD (liquid crystal display) as a PGU. The problem is that the light that is seen is polarized at the same angle as the common polarized sunglasses, thus making the HUD difficult, if not impossible, to see in some situations.

At FF, we saw this as an issue and opportunity and tried to address it by working with a whole new PGU, one that is not LCD based, but instead DLP (digital light processing) based technology. Instead of using a polarizer structure to act as a shutter for light to pass through, DLP uses very tiny mirrors to direct light in the PGU. Each mirror acts as a pixel, while red, green and blue LEDs are used as a light source. These millions of tiny mirrors in the micro array are switched very slightly to produce the image that is needed.

This means FF is now able to provide a unique HUD on FF 91 that works with or without polarized glasses, giving our users an optimum driving experience.

Among the other changes made to FF 91 include redundant core drive information on the HUD and instrument cluster for increased safety: Users will now see speedometer and other core drive information on both the HUD and the instrument cluster. In addition, FF 91 will now also have optimized steering wheel controls and HUD menu: the steering wheel interaction with the HUD and the HUD menu itself has been simplified for easier control. This is based on direct feedback from our prospective customers as well as from extensive road testing.

FF 91 is slated to have the largest heads-up display in the industry that projects information as if it were 2.7 meters in front of the driver to help keep the driver’s eyes on the road. Below the HUD is the instrument panel, which stretches 11.6 inches, wrapping around the driver’s periphery and providing a synchronized experience with the HUD.

Everything about our cutting-edge vehicle and technology was created to make the lives of our users more connected, more engaging, and more effortless. At the end of the day, we designed our user interaction to be as intuitive and convenient as possible, giving you back more of your invaluable time.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Established in May 2014, FF is a global company, headquartered in Los Angeles. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

