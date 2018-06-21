Facebook Stock Breaks $200 Mark

Stock in Facebook hit an all-time high and surged past $200 for the first time. Shares in the world’s leading social network were up $4.51 for the day to close at $202.00.

Facebook was one of many top tech stocks trading at all-time highs. Alphabet, parent of Google, also hit an all-time high of $1,186 before closing at $1,169.84 per share.

Netflix continued its surge past the $400 mark and shares were up $11.78 to close at $416.76.

Financial software company Intuit also broke a record high and closed at $213.52.

Small business payment company Square also hit a record high closing at $67.59.