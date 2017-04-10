Facebook Mobile Employee Launches Own Video Game

Michael Sayman started his career as a 17-year-old developer for Facebook. After several years working for the social media company, and five successfully launched apps, now a product manager, Saymen has released Show and Tell – a viral mobile game that turns selfies and visual communications into a game.

Show and Tell is a stand-alone game that isn’t connected to Facebook.

“I made 4 Snaps about 3 years ago and it was like the same thing, except with 4 pictures instead of videos. And so I thought it would be fun to make a video version,” said Sayman in an interview.

When asked about his work at Facebook and if the higher ups are ok with his decision

to produce a game of his own that isn’t compatible with his former company, Sayman

stated it was fine as long as his title doesn’t directly compete with any of

Facebook’s products.

Sayman was the brains behind Facebook’s experimental high school app, Lifestage,

which is an app that makes it easy to share a visual profile and get to know people

in your school and community network.

Show and Tell works by giving users emotions to act out. Then, they post the video

online for others to guess what the emotion is. It’s like charades but with videos

and selfies.

Sayman is well aware of how popular mobile gaming has become, hence his decision to

go it alone as an independent developer.

In the last five years mobile gaming has seen grown exponentially. According to Statista

63% of the US population play mobile games at least once a week.

Last year, in the UK, the overall market for games was worth £3.04 billion, which

meant it was the sixth largest mobile gaming in the world. Newzoo

estimates that mobile gaming in the UK will be worth upwards of £800 million this

year.

Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge are at the forefront of gaming right

now. The smartphone which packs the latest Snapdragon 820 processor, Adreno 530 GPU,

and 4 GB of RAM is ideal for gaming. According to AndroidPIT, the

Nexus 6P is also a great choice for gaming due to its 3 GB of RAM and a 5.7-inch

AMOLED screen.

Due to mobile’s unprecedented rise, developers the world over have been creating

their own games and releasing them independently on Google’s Play Store and the App

Store. Mobile has proven especially flexible for developers of casino games – a

niche which has been extremely hard to penetrate on console. The popularity of

online casino games has also meant that many leading companies have shied away from

launching casino games on consoles.

Classic casino variants are welcome additions to the wide range of mobile games

available today. For instance, Buster Blackjack and

6-in-1 Blackjack title, that is being hosted on the video gaming channel Pocket Fruity, are ideal for casual play on mobile as these types of games don’t require HD rendering and as long as the user

has enough data or a good internet connection they won’t encounter any lag time.

Also, with mobile games such as the aforementioned Buster Blackjack, developers have

the opportunity to reach a wider market. In the same vein, Sayman’s Show and Tell –

a variant of charades – owes a lot to the flexibility and ease mobile gaming allows

developers nowadays. And Sayman’s Show and Tell certainly wouldn’t have had the same

impact if it was released on any other format. Mobile evens the playing field, and

Sayman was well aware of this with all the experience he has had working with

Facebook, hence why he chose this platform to release Show and Tell on.

Show and Tell banks on games that make every day activities look fun. Experts are

suggesting that it could even reach the heights of Draw It, which was later bought by Zynga for $180 million.