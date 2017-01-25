Facebook Makes Updates to Trending Feature

Facebook says it has made the following updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook that they might not see in their News Feed:

Trending topics will now feature a publisher headline below each topic name

An improved system to determine what is trending

Everyone in the same region will see the same topics

These changes begin rolling out today and will be available to everyone in the US in the coming weeks. The company is listening to people’s feedback and will continue to make improvements in order to provide a valuable Trending experience.

Publisher Headlines

In order to provide people with more context on what is trending on Facebook, it will now display a headline from a publisher’s article about that topic. This was the most requested feature addition since the last update was made to Trending in August. These are the same headlines that appear when you hover over or click on a Trending topic, but people told the company they wanted these headlines directly within Trending, too.

The headline that appears is automatically selected based on a combination of factors including the engagement around the article on Facebook, the engagement around the publisher overall, and whether other articles are linking to it.

Just as before, after clicking on a topic, people are taken to a personalized results page that includes additional sources and posts about the topic.

Identifying Topics

Facebook is also updating how topics are identified as trending on Facebook.

Previously, topics may have trended due to high engagement on Facebook around a single post or article. With today’s update, Facebook will now look at the number of publishers that are posting articles on Facebook about the same topic, and the engagement around that group of articles. This should surface trending topics quicker, be more effective at capturing a broader range of news and events from around the world and also help ensure that trending topics reflect real world events being covered by multiple news outlets.

Everyone in the same region sees the same topics

Lastly, the list of which topics are trending on Facebook will no longer be personalized based on someone’s interests. Everyone in the same region will see the same topics. This is designed to help make sure people don’t miss important topics being discussed on Facebook that might not show up in their News Feed.