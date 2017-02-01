Facebook Has 1.86 Billion Users

Facebook reported fourth quarter earnings ending Dec. 31, 2016 and reported a record 1.86 billion active monthly users, up 17% year-over-year.

The company, which owns the Facebook social network as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, reported revenues of $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up 51% from the year before. Net income was $3.56 billion in the fourth quarter.

For all of 2016, Facebook reported revenues of $27.6 billion, a 54% increase, and net income of $10.2 billion.

Full Year 2016 Facebook User Highlights

– DAUs were 1.23 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 1.86 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Other Financial Highlights