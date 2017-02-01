Facebook Has 1.86 Billion Users

Facebook reported fourth quarter earnings ending Dec. 31, 2016 and reported a record 1.86 billion active monthly users, up 17% year-over-year.
The company, which owns the Facebook social network as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, reported revenues of $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up 51% from the year before. Net income was $3.56 billion in the fourth quarter.
For all of 2016, Facebook reported revenues of $27.6 billion, a 54% increase, and net income of $10.2 billion.
Full Year 2016 Facebook User Highlights
- Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.23 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
- Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for December 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
- Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.86 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
- Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of December 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Other Financial Highlights
- Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84% of advertising revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016, up from approximately 80% of advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of 2015.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the full year 2016 were $4.49 billion.
- Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $29.45 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016.