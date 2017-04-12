Facebook Allows Group Payments in Messenger

Since 2015, you could send and receive money on Facebook’s Messenger app, but until now, these person-to-person payments have just been possible between two people.

Starting now for Android and desktop, you can send or receive money between groups of people on Messenger. It’s free, simple, fast and secure. Whether you’re splitting a restaurant bill or chipping in for a group gift, all you need to do is go to a new or existing Messenger group conversation to get started.

Simply tap on the plus sign in the bottom left hand corner of a group conversation to find more features, and tap the payments icon ($). Then, choose who to send or request money from. You can choose everyone in the group or only a few members. Enter the amount you want to request per person or the total sum to divide evenly, either including yourself in the calculation or not. Finally, you can specify what the money is for — maybe a pizza party, teacher gift or more. Once you’re ready, tap Request.

To make it simple to keep track of everything, a message will appear in the group conversation showing who has paid. At any time, you can also view the Request Details in full-screen. Coordinating group payments has never been easier.

As always in Messenger, you don’t need to remember a password, your debit card information is safe and secure, and the service is totally free. Messenger group payments are available in the US right now only.