Facebook Adds Halloween Features

MENLO PARK – Facebook and Messenger are celebrating Halloween by rolling out dozens of new and hair-raising features that will take your Halloween to the next level. Each year, Halloween is a top holiday that brings people together on Facebook and Messenger. In fact, last year, it was one of the most popular days of the year to share photos.

This year, there are more than 500,000 Halloween events planned around the world. But before you head out to the parties, here’s what (and who!) to look out for: Multiple Mickey and Minnie Mouses, Wonder Women, Harley Quinns, Captain Americas, Bat Girls and Darth Vaders. How do we know? When people talked about Halloween on Facebook leading up to the holiday, the top costumes generating conversation were these super heroes, villains and some of the world’s most iconic cartoon characters.

The fun doesn’t stop with parties and costumes. Here’s how you can enjoy the many spook-tacular Facebook Halloween features:

Celebrate in Costume : Beginning today, you might see a message from Facebook in your News Feed wishing you a Happy Halloween and inviting you to get into the holiday spirit. If you swipe right into Camera, you’ll see more than twelve different spooky masks and frames to use throughout your Halloween celebrations.

On Messenger, there are even more fang-tastic ways to connect with your friends: