FAA Certifies Protection System Against Catastrophic Loss-of-Engine Accidents

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following over two years of multi-departmental review, has awarded a first-of-its-kind Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) for protection against one-engine-inoperative (OEI) catastrophic loss-of-control accidents. Authorities suggest that one-engine-inoperative loss-of-control accidents are responsible for as many as 90 fatalities annually.

Industry periodicals write:

“While pilots who haven’t flown with an auto-throttle might not fully appreciate its benefits, the King Air ThrustSense® system adds more than just easier speed control and engine management. In the King Air, the IS&S auto-throttles also offer a significant safety benefit in case of failure of one engine, especially on takeoff. This hazard has come under the microscope as a result of a pair of King Air takeoff accidents: in Wichita in 2014; and Addison, Texas, on July 1 this year.” -Matt Thurber, Aviation International News, July 5, 2019

The IS&S auto-throttle upset protection system automatically adjusts power in the operating engine to provide the maximum safe thrust, preventing loss of control yaw that can catastrophically upset the aircraft.

The system is available for rapid turn-around retrofit.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS) and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

