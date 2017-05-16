EY Names Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO — Accounting and auditing firm EY has announced finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Awards in the Northern California region.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes innovative trailblazers in more than 145 cities in 60 countries who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. The semifinalists listed below were selected by a panel of independent judges from nearly 60 business leaders.

Award winners will be revealed at a black-tie awards gala on Friday, June 23, hosted by NBC Bay Area anchor, reporter and Press:Here host Scott McGrew at The Fairmont in San Jose.

The finalists are: