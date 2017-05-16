EY Names Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists

SAN FRANCISCO — Accounting and auditing firm EY has announced finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Awards in the Northern California region.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes innovative trailblazers in more than 145 cities in 60 countries who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. The semifinalists listed below were selected by a panel of independent judges from nearly 60 business leaders.
Award winners will be revealed at a black-tie awards gala on Friday, June 23, hosted by NBC Bay Area anchor, reporter and Press:Here host Scott McGrew at The Fairmont in San Jose.
The finalists are:
- 8×8 Inc. | Bryan Martin, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer and Vikram Verma, CEO | San Jose, California
- Ambarella | Fermi Wang, CEO | Santa Clara, California
- App Annie | Bertrand Schmitt, CEO & co-founder | San Francisco, California
- Big Switch Networks | Douglas Murray, Chief Executive Officer and Kyle Forster, Founder | Santa Clara, California
- Bill.com | René Lacerte, CEO and founder | Palo Alto, California
- C3 IoT | Thomas Siebel, CEO, Chairman, and Founder | Redwood City, California
- Center for Learning and Autism Support Services, Inc. (CLASS) | Denise Pollard, President / Chief Executive Officer | San Mateo, California
- CoverHound Inc. | Keith Moore, CEO & Executive Board Director | San Francisco, California
- CrowdStrike | George Kurtz, President and CEO | Sunnyvale, California
- Doximity | Jeff Tangney, CEO and Founder and Shari Buck, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Management | San Francisco, California
- Financial Technology Partners | Steven McLaughlin, Founder / CEO / Managing Partner | San Francisco, California
- Five9 | Mike Burkland, President & CEO | San Ramon, California
- hint Inc. | Kara Goldin, CEO | San Francisco, California
- HotelTonight | Sam Shank, CEO | San Francisco, California
- IronPlanet | Gregory Owens, Chairman and CEO | Pleasanton, California
- Kateeva, Inc. | Conor Madigan, Chief Operating Officer, President & Co-Founder | Newark, California
- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. | Mark Ellis, CEO | Palo Alto, California
- Nevro Corp. | Rami Elghandour, President and CEO | Redwood City, California
- Opendoor | Eric Wu, Founder and CEO | San Francisco, California
- Peek.com | Ruzwana Bashir, CEO | San Francisco, California
- SST, Inc./ShotSpotter | Ralph Clark, Chief Executive Officer | Newark, California
- Tanium | David Hindawi, Executive Chairman & co-founder and Orion Hindawi, Chief Executive Officer & co-founder | Emeryville, California
- Tradeshift, inc. | Christian Lanng, CEO, chairman, and co-founder | San Francisco, California
- TRX FITNESS ANYWHERE LLC | Randal Hetrick, CEO/Founder | San Francisco, California