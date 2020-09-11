BusinessWire

Experity Helps Local School District Build COVID-19 Compliant Classrooms

Free storage space at Experity’s headquarters allows for socially distant learning environment

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support its local community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Experity, the leading provider of clinical and practice management software in the urgent care space, is offering free storage to the Harlem Consolidated School District. The 5,000 square foot space at Experity’s Machesney Park headquarters will allow schools in the district to remove furniture and build socially distant classrooms for safer in-person learning.


“Our company is proud to hire tech professionals from a deep talent pool in the Rockford area, which would not be possible without our outstanding school systems,” said David Stern, CEO of Experity. “We are delighted to play a small part in helping our local schools in a time of need and look forward to assisting in building a safe learning environment for students in the area.”

The majority of Experity employees have continued to work remotely since March. The extra space at company headquarters and the school district’s need for storage created an ideal pairing that utilizes the space in a meaningful way.

“Experity’s support has allowed us to remove non-essential furniture in order to maximize classroom space for our staff and students,” said Josh Aurand, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations, for the Harlem Consolidated School District. “We are very grateful for their commitment to the District and our community.”

Experity currently supports over 40 percent of the expanding urgent care industry in the United States and on August 20, it acquired the patient engagement platform Calibrater Health as part of its continued growth strategy. The company is currently hiring for 19 full-time positions at its Machesney Park headquarters. To learn more about Experity, please visit www.experityhealth.com.

About Experity

Experity is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions that power urgent care. A trusted business partner of more than 5,700 on-demand healthcare practices nationwide, Experity’s connected solutions include its patient engagement and clinic software (EMR and PM), billing software (RCM), teleradiology, and consulting services. Experity delivers a superior care experience to an average of 64,000 patients each day by driving innovation and efficiency for urgent care, primary care, hybrid clinics, and testing centers. A Warburg Pincus portfolio company, Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company committed to improving the urgent care experience for everyone. For more information visit experityhealth.com and connect with Experity on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


