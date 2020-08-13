Experity Announces Record Urgent Care Patient Volumes in July Amid Pandemic

Urgent cares emerge as key resource for COVID-19 testing as pandemic continues

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experity, the leading provider of clinical and practice management software in the urgent care space, today published a report showing more patient visits in July than any other month this year, according to its client base of more than 5,700 clinics. Additionally, on Monday, July 6 urgent care clinics recorded over 105,000 patient visits, marking the highest single-day visit volume number of 2020. Experity is partnering with Urgent Care Association (UCA) and its database of 2,105 listings to provide data resources for the Department of Health, the National Governors Association and other stakeholders in public health that can use it to aide decision-making or offer resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The past decade has seen patient preferences increasingly shift to the urgent care model,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO, Experity. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain our healthcare system and patients seek ongoing care at local urgent care clinics, it’s evident that urgent cares are playing a critical role in managing the pandemic. Clinics are continuing to provide resources for patients with non-life-threatening ailments and their ability to handle increased patient volumes, whether testing COVID-19 patients or otherwise, is positively impacting the larger healthcare system’s ability to treat patients effectively.”

The July visit volume data, which peaked at an average of 253 patient visits per clinic the week of July 11, contrasts sharply with earlier recorded numbers at the outset of the pandemic, when urgent care clinics recorded a low of 88 visits per clinic per week in April. Since then, visits have steadily increased as urgent care clinics made COVID-19 testing more widely available and stay-at-home orders were lifted. In a non-pandemic year, winter months that coincide with peak flu season traditionally see the highest visit volume numbers, but this year, infectious disease experts expect to see another wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall.

“Urgent care clinics have proven immensely valuable in contributing to the overall expansion of nationwide testing, while allowing emergency departments to reserve talent and resources for the most severe COVID-19 cases,” said Lou Ellen Horwitz, CEO, Urgent Care Association. “Whether treating a routine orthopedic injury or administering an antibody test, urgent care clinics will continue to provide a safe environment for patients through this unprecedented health crisis.”

To learn more about how Experity supports over 40 percent of the urgent care industry in the United States, please visit www.experityhealth.com.

UCA is a member association of leaders, care providers, and suppliers in the field of on-demand, consumer-focused healthcare.

About Experity

Experity is a dynamic HIT company that provides integrated technology solutions to more than 4,000 on-demand healthcare practices, primary care clinics, diagnostic testing centers, and health systems nationwide. With a mission to power patient-centered care, the company’s complete suite of software and services includes EMR and PM, patient engagement, teleradiology, business intelligence, consulting, and billing solutions. The company was formed through the merger of the leaders in urgent care technology, DocuTAP and Practice Velocity. A Warburg Pincus portfolio company, Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company committed to improving on-demand healthcare for everyone. Visit experityhealth.com.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) advances the industry and supports member success through advocacy, research, education, collaboration and high standards of care. The association remains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. For more information, visit www.ucaoa.org.

