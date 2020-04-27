Experian Offers Free Macroeconomic Scenario Forecasting Webinar With Initial Insights From the Impact of COVID-19

Data-driven webinar will highlight current trends, emerging patterns and highlight four economic forecast scenarios

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experian®, the world’s leading global information services company, today announced that it is offering a free webinar about macroeconomic scenario forecasting, credit trends and implications on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. This webinar taps into Experian’s data insights relating to the credit economy, and specifically, the impact brought by COVID-19.

“ As the consumers’ bureau, Experian has an unwavering commitment to work with consumers, lenders and the financial community during COVID-19 and throughout the economic recovery phase,” said Alex Lintner, group president for Experian’s consumer information services. “ We’re dedicated to making resources and data-driven insights available through education tied to the credit industry and macroeconomic trends. We’ll also continue to educate consumers on how to work with their lenders on arrangements including forbearance, deferment and loan modifications during this difficult time so that their credit can be protected.”

Experian’s webinar will also discuss current trends, which are indicative of emerging patterns and highlight four economic forecast scenarios that show some immediate concentrations of risk and exposure as well as the implications for organizations. The webinar speakers include three experts from Experian: Mohammed Chaudhri, head of economics; Gavin Harding, senior business consultant; and Tom O’Neill, expert analytical consultant.

Webinar details:

Date: April 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Register for the event here.

For additional information and resources, please visit Experian’s Business Resources Website. This newly launched site was developed to help businesses prepare to manage increased attacks, continue to push toward digital banking, and understand regulatory changes as businesses find their footing in this evolving financial services landscape.

