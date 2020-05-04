Expanding the Role of Toll-Free Voice Lines While Ensuring Consumer Trust

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 42 million toll-free voice numbers are in use today, many of which are associated with the world’s most well-known brands. Originally used for cost-effective inbound calls, businesses are now expanding the power of toll-free numbers to one of the most preferred and trusted customer engagement channels—text messaging. And, with voice and texting scams on the rise, using toll-free numbers is becoming increasingly important.

What: iconectiv will join the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) for a webinar, Numbers Matter: Building Brand and Keeping Customer Trust in Omni-channel, that will explore the growing role of toll-free numbers for customer engagement. This will include a closer look at how toll-free numbers can be used to improve revenue and relationships. The option to use voice and text is a growing preference consumers have for how to engage with businesses. With trust paramount, brands are rediscovering the power of toll-free numbers for calls and texts that benefit from the underlying confidence customers have in the toll-free channel. Who: Mike Gilbert, senior account director at iconectiv will present this webinar, providing attendees with: Key insights into how consumer trust is evolving – for voice, text, chatbots – and what this means for the brand, marketer, or provider of communication services How toll-free numbers may be an untapped resource brands can include in their B2C toolkit A look at how businesses have successfully used toll-free numbers as a key element of their conversational commerce strategy When: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 2:00pm to 3:00pm EDT Where: Register online here today:

