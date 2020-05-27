Exabeam Invests for Growth Across Asia Pacific and Japan to Meet Increasing Demand for Smarter SIEM

Sees over 100% year-over-year growth in region; new hires and partnerships add to recent record momentum

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APJ--Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, announced a significant investment in its operations across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region to meet growing demand for its cybersecurity solutions and capitalize on record momentum, with over 100% year-over-year growth for fiscal year ending January 2020. The company tripled its workforce in the region through the recruitment of additional team members across sales, pre-sales, channel, marketing and customer support across APJ and more than doubled the team in Japan.

In addition, Exabeam is localising its product offerings for the Japanese market with the first release scheduled for later this quarter, and since mid-2019, the company provides in-country infrastructure failover with dual data centres, available in Tokyo and Osaka. This regional growth closely follows the recent announcement of an exclusive distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with cybersecurity specialist Orca Tech.

Exabeam is strengthening its commitment to the APJ region on the back of growing demand from organisations looking to save on data ingestion costs associated with their legacy security information and event management (SIEM) systems. Customers are also turning to the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) to reduce investigation times for security teams and better utilise junior security analysts by providing them with user-friendly security tools that automate threat investigation and response.

“We are seeing significant demand from organisations across the region looking to save costs and drive efficiencies in the SOC,” commented Gareth Cox, vice president of sales, APJ at Exabeam. “Adding to our team, building a partnership with Orca Tech and localising our offerings to better support customers underlines our commitment to the entire region, and we’re confident that we’ll see our momentum continue to accelerate.”

“As a valued partner to Exabeam in Japan, we are pleased with their commitment to further invest for growth. As a result of Exabeam’s willingness to support our sales efforts with additional headcount and localisation of Exabeam offerings, we expect to continue the momentum throughout the year as we address local market demand to prevent insider threats and drive efficiencies in the SOC,” commented Hiroshi Honjo, head of cyber security and governance at NTT DATA.

To help organisations understand the value of augmenting their existing SIEM environments with behavior-based advanced analytics, in May 2020, Exabeam introduced a complimentary SaaS Analytics Review, a promotional offer available exclusively through Exabeam channel partners in APJ. Customers receive a custom report outlining anomalous VPN and user network activity and security alert prioritization in comparison to their existing SIEM.

“With so many employees now working from home, organisations are introducing new applications and deploying a number of cloud services to ensure business continuity and keep critical services up and running,” said Cox. “The SaaS Analytics Review provides visibility into normal and abnormal activities with these new applications and user access locations so organisations can assess their security gaps. We also recently extended our range of Exabeam Cloud Connectors to reliably collect logs from more than 40 cloud services into Exabeam Data Lake, Exabeam Advanced Analytics, and any other SIEM tool. The newest additions include connectors to critical remote work tools from Zoom, Workday and Ping Identity, further enabling secure, distributed workforces.”

