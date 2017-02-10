Evident.io Rounds Up $22 Million

PLEASANTON – Evident.io, a provider of cloud infrastructure security services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), said it has raised $22 million in Series C funding led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), with participation from existing investors Bain Capital, True Ventures and Venrock. Evident.io now has total funding of $49 million since launching in 2013.

Both Forrester and Gartner forecast that spending on public cloud technologies will exceed $215 Billion by 2020, which creates an enormous opportunity for cloud-first security companies that solve the problem of securing the cloud.

This new funding will be used by the company to address the market demand by enabling support of public cloud platforms beyond AWS to Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. The team also plans to accelerate the innovation and development of new features and capabilities of the Evident Security Platform (ESP) to extend functionality beyond infrastructure security and compliance automation offering.

“Our clients, who span from small startups to global enterprises and Federal agencies, are demanding security and compliance solutions that give them visibility and control across multiple public cloud platforms,” said Tim Prendergast, cofounder and CEO of Evident.io. “We have a deep understanding of the cloud and the challenges it presents security and compliance teams and we are driven to continue to deliver revolutionary change for our customers.”

Evident.io also plans to expand sales and marketing efforts to new geographies and vertical markets. The team will grow its commercial and government sales teams in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“Our product vision is to be the one cloud security platform to protect every asset in every major public cloud, and the support from GV to grow our company talent enables us to realize that goal faster,” said Justin Lundy, CTO and cofounder, Evident.io.