Evident Expands Client Support in Response to COVID-19

Virtual Implementations Mitigate Delays in Project and Service Delivery While Bringing Real Value to Clients

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CPSI--Evident, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and related services, continues to support its clients amidst the ongoing challenges to healthcare delivery as a result of COVID-19.

Since the global pandemic hit, Evident, through the support of parent company CPSI, has taken the steps needed to ensure the viability of its clients during this challenging time. In addition to the telehealth solution previously announced in March, Evident changed its service and support model to a 100% virtual format. While the health and safety of everyone involved was the key driver for this transition, there were other benefits realized. In addition to the cost savings for clients, clinical care teams felt less disruption to day-to-day job functions with virtual training being more efficient and less time consuming, so they could focus on patient care.

Since March, Evident has successfully implemented its EHR systems virtually, along with add-on applications including ambulatory and emergency department offerings, at nine client facilities for both U.S.-based and international customers. By adjusting its processes to offer 100% remote implementations, Evident has been able to ensure on time, on budget installations. Through training webinars and video meetings, interactions between Evident service consultants and key client stakeholders have made the transition from a traditional onsite implementation seamless. In addition, a comprehensive set of online, on-demand training tutorials have provided clients with the ongoing support they need throughout the onboarding process and beyond.

“It was critical that our implementation was done virtually since only essential employees were allowed in the facility. The Evident team kept us on track and engaged us with video conferencing throughout the project and we used online training, which proved to be very effective for our staff,” said Matt Salas, chief executive officer of Sonoma Specialty Hospital in Sebastopol, California. “Since going live on the new system June 1, my team has seen a positive impact on both clinical and financial operations which has resulted in increased EHR satisfaction compared to our previous system.”

“COVID-19 gave us the opportunity to re-think our implementation strategy and leverage technology innovation to meet the expectations of our customers. While we had already made investments to do portions of our implementations remotely, the pandemic made us pivot to a 100% remote approach,” said Rob Hinckle, senior vice president, client services for Evident. “Postponement of projects was not an option, as the expense and impact on business and clinical operations due to a delayed system installation can be great. Knowing the financial pressures our clients are already facing due to COVID-19, we knew we had to do better.

“Based on the value remote installations have given our customers, we will continue using elements of this delivery model regardless of the need created by COVID-19. It simply makes sense for Evident and our clients,” commented Hinckle.

About Evident

Evident, a member of the CPSI family of companies, recognizes the challenges hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers face – the need for simplicity, cost containment and delivery of a quality healthcare experience for patients and physicians alike. Our integrated software solutions are backed by a proactive support approach, making us the partner of choice for hundreds of healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.evident.com.

