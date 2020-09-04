Everything is Game: NBA® 2K21 Now Available Worldwide

Hoops, Music, Clothes, Shoes and Culture – See Why Everything is Game in NBA 2K21 Today for Current-Generation Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 2K is thrilled to announce that NBA® 2K21, the next iteration of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series of the past 19 years*, is now available on current-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture, including exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features and deep, varied game modes.

“This may be one of the most unique years for the NBA and basketball gaming ever, and the team at Visual Concepts is proud to bring NBA 2K21 to millions of players around the world,” said Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts. “We’re very excited to jump on the sticks and join our community of players today; we can’t wait to see you on the court.”

The current-gen version of NBA 2K21 features several new additions and improvements, where veteran ballers and new players alike will find a variety of basketball experiences to dive into:

Realer than Ever - With enhancements across its visual presentation, player AI, game modes and much more, NBA 2K21 continues to push the boundaries as the most authentic, realistic basketball video game experience. Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity of NBA competition, and the entertainment of the most immersive sports product in gaming today;

Featuring Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard on the cover, the current-gen version of NBA 2K21 is available for $59.99** on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Windows PC and Google Stadia. The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for current-gen features basketball legend Kobe Bryant on a unique custom cover with his No. 8 jersey and will be available for $99.99**. A full breakdown of each version is available here at https://nba.2k.com/buy/.

Of note, the Mamba Forever Edition includes dual-access to NBA 2K21 for current and next-gen versions of the game on either PlayStation or Xbox consoles, providing purchasers with a copy of the standard edition of the game on the other generation within the same console family. Additionally, NBA 2K21 features MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC wallet within the same console family (PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X), enabling all MyTEAM Points, Tokens, cards and progress to be shared on both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family. Similarly, the Shared VC Wallet means any earned or purchased VC is accessible across both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family. More information is available at the Dual-Access FAQ: https://nba.2k.com/faq/.

As part of today’s launch, 2K is celebrating all things NBA 2K21 with #2KDay across its social channels. The festivities include physical giveaways and Locker Code drops on Twitter, the “What’s Your 2K21 MyPLAYER Build?” Instagram camera effect and much more. The community is also invited to share their best 2K day moments under #ShowYourGame, where the best content will be highlighted by NBA 2K. Follow NBA 2K on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K21 news.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K21 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB. NBA 2K21 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X is Rating Pending from the ESRB and will be available as a launch title this holiday. For more information on NBA 2K21, please visit https://nba.2k.com/.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

