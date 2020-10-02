EVERFI Named to Inaugural Fortune Magazine List of Impact 20

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERFI, Inc., the leading social impact education innovator, today announced that it has been named to Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 list. The new list recognizes companies making measurable progress addressing social and environmental issues as part of their core business strategy.

Companies that are featured on the list were evaluated based on four criteria: 1. Their potential impact in remediating a problem or unmet need, 2. The viability of their business model to be successful on a continuing operating basis, 3. How innovative the company’s approach is and to what degree it is a leader in its category, and 4. The company’s track record of addressing the social or environmental concerns on which it is focused.

“There is a missing layer of education that exists at all levels,” said Tom Davidson, CEO and Founder of EVERFI. “We see this in our schools, our colleges, and in the workplace. Now is the time to fill that gap and build this critical layer of education. For more than a decade EVERFI has challenged the status quo and worked with the private sector to drive ecosystems of change. Although our work is far from complete, what we have achieved thus far will benefit society for generations to come. In the years ahead EVERFI will continue to play a pivotal role in improving lives on an international scale.”

EVERFI’s selection for Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that it is committing $100 million over three years to building new and expanding current K-12 courses that address systemic social injustice and economic inequity. The company’s catalog of K-12 courses will fall into 12 topic areas that include Academic Foundations; College and Career Readiness; Digital Wellness; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Financial Capability; Health and Mental Wellness; Healthcare Literacy; Insurance Literacy; Retirement and Savings Literacy; Next Gen Skills; Social Emotional Learning; Substance Misuse; Sustainability; Violence Prevention and Response; and Organizational Integrity.

Since its founding in 2008, EVERFI’s digital learning has reached more than 41 million learners across the K-12, higher education, and adult markets with more than 250 digital education courses on social issues. Additionally, EVERFI recognizes more than 3,100 strategic partners including some of the most recognized brands in the world, allowing the company to offer its courses at no cost to teachers and schools across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year EVERFI was also named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

