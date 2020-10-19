Everbridge to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

What: Everbridge’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, November 5, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 270-2148, Domestic (412) 902-6510, International Replay: (877) 344-7529, Passcode 10149096, Domestic (412) 317-0088, Passcode 10149096, International Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcyrkmhi (live and replay)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 14 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

