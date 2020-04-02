Esri Commits to Grow Nation’s Transit System with New Enterprise Licensing Program

Small Transit Authorities in the US Can Now Benefit from Easier Access to GIS Software

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArcGIS--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced an enterprise licensing program to support small public transit authorities in the planning, operations, and monitoring of their transportation systems.

Institutional barriers, such as staffing levels and budget constraints, hinder small agencies from realizing the same benefits of using GIS that their larger counterparts have come to know. The goal of the Small Public Transit Agency Enterprise Agreement (EA) program is to reduce this cost barrier through a straightforward, tiered pricing model.

"GIS technology has changed dramatically over the last five years," said Gary Waters, Esri's director of the transportation engagement team. "We are happy to help transit agencies take advantage of Esri's advanced software so their business processes can be more efficient, effective, and easily compliant with complex mandates like FTA's Safety Management System. This new program provides a tremendous return on investment to qualifying agencies."

Geospatial technology like GIS is embraced as a tool by hundreds of transit agencies for better planning, to maintain their assets, and to provide for a changing ridership among a growing list of activities.

The Small Public Transit Agency Enterprise Agreement demonstrates Esri's commitment to advance urban mobility, reduce carbon emission, and improve communications with the public. It provides the software, data, and applications that support the workflows of transit authorities in the United States.

To learn more and to be contacted about your eligibility, visit go.esri.com/Esri-Small-Transit-EA.

