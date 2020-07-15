Ernst to Resign August 15th as CFO of RealPage

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Tom Ernst, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of RealPage, plans to resign from his position effective as of August 15, 2020 to pursue new opportunities. The company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and Tom will continue working as a consultant through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

“Tom was instrumental in our efforts to enhance RealPage’s systems, processes and culture to support accelerated organic revenue growth,” said Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage. “He also helped orchestrate the largest acquisition in our history, opening the SMB market for accelerated growth. He was key in our financing for this acquisition with a $690 million concurrent public common equity and convertible debt offering completed in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will miss Tom and wish him well in future endeavors.”

“RealPage is an extraordinary company and it has been an honor to work with Steve and the RealPage team and to serve as CFO,” said Tom Ernst, CFO and Treasurer of RealPage. "I am proud of the successes that we have achieved together, including strong execution during the COVID-19 pandemic and am highly confident in the company’s positioning for long-term growth.”

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

