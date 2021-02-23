Ermetic to Host Webinar Featuring Leading Analyst Firm on Securing Cloud Entitlements

Posted on

PALO ALTO — Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has completed the first half of a committed $75 million Series A financing round and has licensed the rights to multiple immuno-oncology programs from Stanford University.

The Series A financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures with participation from Clarus Ventures and GV (formerly Google Ventures). The license includes rights to over 100 issued or pending U.S. or foreign patents that cover the antibody Hu5F9-G4 and several other novel immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer-specific antibodies.