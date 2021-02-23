Ermetic to Host Webinar Featuring Leading Analyst Firm on Securing Cloud Entitlements

PALO ALTO, Calif. & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #CIEM–Session will explain how to implement a cloud identity governance program, including strategies for reducing cloud attack surface security risks.
Related Articles
Home Depot Hiring 80,000 Employees for Spring
Home Depot, the nation’s largest home-improvement chain, plans to hire 80,000 workers for the upcoming spring season. The number is the same as the company hired last year. Opportunities are available at The Home Depot’s nearly 2,000 U.S. stores, as well as 75 distribution facilities. They include customer service and sales, lot associates, freight […]
Forty Seven Inc. Completes $75 Million Series A
PALO ALTO — Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has completed the first half of a committed $75 million Series A financing round and has licensed the rights to multiple immuno-oncology programs from Stanford University.
The Series A financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures with participation from Clarus Ventures and GV (formerly Google Ventures). The license includes rights to over 100 issued or pending U.S. or foreign patents that cover the antibody Hu5F9-G4 and several other novel immune checkpoint inhibitors and cancer-specific antibodies.
MJH Life Sciences™ Delivers Innovative Management Insights with Launch of Chief Healthcare Executive™
CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $Csuite #Csuite–The digital resource will share solutions & inventive ideas for leaders in the commercial, hospital, health system & organized-customer verticals.