ERI’s John Shegerian Discusses COVID-19’s Effects on Cybersecurity for FCPA Compliance Report

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is a featured guest on the current episode of FCPA Compliance Report on the Compliance Podcast Network.

Compliance Podcast Network is an online series of podcast interviews designed to inform businesses and individuals about the latest in compliance and ethics. ‘FCPA Compliance Report’ features interviews with industry leading experts who are changing the way practitioners approach compliance. Host Tom Fox, known as the ‘Compliance Evangelist’ and ‘Voice of Compliance’ is driving the conversation about compliance into the 2020s and beyond with his focus on innovations for the compliance practitioner and the compliance profession.

The latest episode, featuring an in-depth one-on-one interview with Shegerian, features insights on how the coronavirus pandemic has been affecting cybersecurity – placing more organizations at risk than ever before.

The interview is also featured as part of Compliance Podcast Network’s Compliance and Coronavirus series on iTunes.

“The mission of Compliance and Coronavirus is to bring clarity and sanity to the business professional during the time of coronavirus health crisis and beyond,” said Fox. “We are thrilled to have John Shegerian join us to discuss the new normal of working from home, its implications for data security, mental health issues for WFH workers during Covid-19 and how data is the new oil.”

“It was an honor to talk with Tom and be featured on his excellent and informative show on the Compliance Podcast Network, sharing information on some of the most critical and pressing issues in the world today – including the hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “As we as a society navigate through the current COVID-19 crisis, protection of privacy in the healthcare sector has been a greater issue than ever before. It is important that we share vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security with the IT and compliance communities and beyond.”

No stranger to the world of interviews, Shegerian is also the host of the podcast IMPACT! with John Shegerian, which explores current topics, advice, information and solutions straight from greatest innovators, leaders, disruptors and experts.

