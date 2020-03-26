ERI Donates Hundreds of N95 Respirator Masks to Community Regional Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies becoming more scarce nationwide for health care providers in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19), Fresno headquartered ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has donated approximately 300 NIOSH-approved N95 respirator masks to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

ERI hopes to set an example and encourage other businesses to come forward with donations of needed supplies to their local hospitals and health care providers.

“At ERI, we happened to have 300 NIOSH-approved N95 respirator masks that we know are sorely needed in the healthcare system right now. It made sense to step up and make a positive impact,” said ERI’s Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, John Shegerian. “ERI is in the business of solving problems. Every day we provide solutions for the protection of people, the planet and privacy. The fight against this coronavirus is very much an unprecedented people issue. We want to lead by example and step forward to assist our hospitals and health care providers – the heroes at the front lines of this battle – any way we can.”

“At our core, ERI has always been a community-oriented organization, and giving back is part of that. Fresno has always been good to us and we wanted to give something back to the people of our community where we live and work,” added Shegerian. “I encourage every business and individual to also contribute any way they can.”

“We are so grateful to receive these essential supplies,” said Christa Atchley, Director of Terry’s House and Patient experience for Community Regional Medical Center, who was on hand to receive ERI’s donation today on behalf of the hospital. “ERI’s act of generosity is a great example of how local businesses can directly impact the health providers in a positive way, protecting both the providers and the patients.”

Atchley added that businesses and individuals who wish to make some form of donation to the hospital can use the donation hotline at 559-459-4040 or email CMCDonations@communitymedical.org. Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation should email Foundation@communitymedical.org or call 559.724.4343.

