EmergingEd and FireEye Partner to Deliver Online Cyber Security Training

Interactive virtual training courses make it easy for individuals and organizations to step up their cyber skills from home

CHICAGO & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EmergingEd and intelligence-led security company FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) today announced their strategic partnership to both produce and deliver essential cyber security training online. Today the companies made available the first of these cutting-edge, expert-led, interactive courses.

With massive shifts in the employment landscape and a growing cyber security talent need, much of the workforce is looking for ways to rapidly develop new skills. In addition, as business adjusts to the recent, rapid shift to supporting remote workforces and distributed teams, the need to protect against an even broader array of digital threats has become even more important and, in some cases, essential to the core functioning of industry. The broadly available provision of this caliber of online cyber security training equips professionals with the ability to develop sought after skills from home, without sacrificing depth or quality, and industry to have access to a growing pool of technology talent.

With over a decade of experience, FireEye Mandiant brings its cyber defense knowledge direct from the front lines to the public through these courses.

“We are excited to partner with FireEye as a recognized leader in the cyber security space to deliver this critical training. The company has a wealth of experience and expertise supporting thousands of organizations and governmental agencies, making them the ideal partner to deliver our first set of hands-on technical cyber security courses,” said Lexi Zarecky, Managing Director at EmergingEd. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these trainings FireEye has previously delivered via in-person workshops through our platform, making them available online for the first time.”

EmergingEd's unparalleled online experience delivers courses through a dynamic and engaging platform to facilitate quick uptake of new skills and provides downloadable, high-impact resources that learners can immediately use on the job.

Online Access to Crucial Cyber Security Knowledge

“The responsibilities and security challenges faced by organizations today have never been greater. As the threat landscape evolves, so too must company toolkits,” said Dr. Brett A. Miller, Managing Director, Education and Training at FireEye Mandiant. “Together, EmergingEd and FireEye plan to make multiple online courses available which will help efficiently scale cyber security training for both individuals and companies across industries. Through the online training, participants can help build the necessary skill set for today's job environment, based off the methods used by our experts themselves.”

The first online course offered through this collaboration is Network Traffic Analysis. Comprised of four instructional modules and four live hands-on digital labs, this course teaches learners how to identify malicious network activity using network protocols, network architecture, intrusion detection systems, network traffic capture and traffic analysis. In this course, learners connect directly with FireEye Mandiant experts to learn the most in-demand cutting-edge skills and apply them to simulated, live networks in a safe environment.

Unique to this course with FireEye, each instructional module is paired with a live lab session. The lab component connects online learners directly to a technical expert who can guide them through the practical aspects of security processes in a risk-free setting including network sensor placement, network flow analysis, event-based analysis and more.

Enrollment for Network Traffic Analysis is now available. For more information, visit emerginged.com/partners/fireeye/cybersecurity/network-traffic-analysis

Additional FireEye-led courses are expected to be rolled out in the coming months, such as Windows Enterprise Incident Response and Cyber Security Awareness.

About EmergingEd

EmergingEd is a leader in online skills training and delivers expert-driven, high impact courses in some of the most in-demand professional development areas to help individuals stay ahead of the curve and meet changing workforce demands. EmergingEd currently offers online courses in three tech-forward disciplines including cybersecurity, blockchain and data science with plans to expand into health tech, digital marketing and design by the end of 2020. EmergingEd partners with industry leaders at the forefront of their fields -- renowned faculty and chairs of academic programs, sought-after consultants, authors and researchers -- from leading companies like FireEye, Gemini and HP to design and create a portfolio of online courses that teach the most sought-after skills in the most in-demand emerging technology fields. To learn more about EmergingEd's cutting-edge online learning platform and for more information, visit emerginged.com. EmergingEd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everspring, Inc. (www.everspringpartners.com), a leading provider of online program support and digital enablement to top-ranked universities.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 8,800 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

