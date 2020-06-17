Emerald Releases Preparedness, Prevention and Response Plan

Comprehensive health and safety protocols underscore Emerald’s commitment to safely reopening its live events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced its commitment to providing an elevated standard of health and safety protocols in preparation for the anticipated reopening of the company’s live events. The Emerald Preparedness, Prevention and Response Plan is a comprehensive, multi-layered approach the Company is implementing to ensure the safe reopening of its live events, while placing the highest priority on the well-being of Emerald’s customers, staff and communities.

Developed by a cross-functional response team comprised of industry associations, facility partners, suppliers, vendors and local and state authorities; the plan represents Emerald’s overarching standard for health and safety, and a supporting framework around the specific protocols being developed for Emerald events scheduled to take place later this year and beyond.

“ Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus at Emerald has been on the health and safety of our customers, our staff and our communities. Though this time has been hugely disruptive, both research and conversations with our customers and communities have reinforced the desire and necessity to return to face-to-face events as soon as practical,” said Brian Field, Emerald’s Interim President and CEO. “ As we build the pathways to safely reopen our events, the driving force behind Emerald’s Preparedness, Prevention and Response Plan is our commitment to providing assurance and confidence that our events put health and safety as our top priority. We look forward to reconnecting our customers and communities while reinvigorating the industries we serve – all in a productive and safe environment.”

The scope of Emerald’s Preparedness, Prevention and Response Plan outlines specific protocols being implemented both during the event-planning phase and onsite at the event.

Key areas of focus include:

Communication

General Cleaning, Sanitation and Disinfection

Personal Protection and Social Density

Registration Areas

Exhibit Halls

Meeting Rooms

Food and Beverage Safety

Emergency Protocol

The full plan, including detailed protocols, procedures and guidelines can be accessed HERE or visit https://www.emeraldx.com/emerald-coronavirus-update/

The Emerald plan is fluid and will continue to evolve based on guidance issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and federal, state, and local governments.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com

