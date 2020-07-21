BusinessWire

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2020 second quarter financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.


Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich, and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-876-9173 (domestic) or 785-424-1667 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ220. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Yash Nehete
Associate Director, Corporate Development & IR
Element Solutions Inc
1-561-406-8465

Media Contact:
Liz Cohen
Managing Director
Kekst CNC
1-212-521-4845

